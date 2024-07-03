San Mateo County, whose latest point-in-time counts show an 18% uptick in unhoused individuals since 2022 and a 70% uptick since 2017, said in a recent news release that local officials deem the program “key” in getting the vulnerable individuals within the unhoused communities the help they need.
You just read:
San Mateo County one of the first to launch CARE Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.