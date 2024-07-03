‘Nothing will be protected’ — why California environmentalists oppose a ‘green’ energy bill

Nearly every major environmental group in California opposes a bill that would modify the state’s signature environmental law to speed up upgrades to power lines. Supporters say it would help free the state from fossil fuels and make the grid more reliable, but opponents fear it would damage state parks.
