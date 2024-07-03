Submit Release
FEMA Awards Over $2.5 Million to Connecticut for Tropical Storm Isaias Recovery Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $2.5 million to the State of Connecticut to reimburse it for the administrative costs of responding to and recovering from Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020. 

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection will receive a total of $2,502,315 in federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program to reimburse it for the costs of administering the Public Assistance grants that the state received to respond to and recover from the storm. 

The August 4, 2020 tropical storm impacted the Mashantucket Pequot Indian Reservation and all nine Connecticut counties, bringing down trees and power lines, closing roadways and leaving many without power. The storm also produced an EF1 tornado in Westport. 

FEMA awarded over $38 million in Public Assistance grants to state and local governments for the disaster. Under the program, the agency awards administrative costs calculated as a percentage of the grants provided. 

“FEMA is pleased to be able to reimburse Connecticut for the administrative costs incurred recovering from this storm,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Recovery is a process that takes time and effort by state, tribal and local governments, and this grant recognizes those realities.” 

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available at

