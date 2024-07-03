More Than $3.1 Million Approved for April Tornado Survivors in Mississippi

MADISON, Miss. – Less than one month after a federal disaster declaration was issued for Mississippi, more than $3.1 million in FEMA assistance has been approved for survivors of the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage to eligible homeowners and renters in Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, Madison, Neshoba and Scott counties. The total includes:

More than $1.8 million in Housing Assistance to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance.

More than $1.3 million in Other Needs Assistance to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare and medical and dental expenses.

Survivors have until August 9, 2024, to apply for assistance.

How to Apply for Assistance

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance the following ways:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA mobile app

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the location of all open centers, visit fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.