LenderDock broadens partnership with Plymouth Rock Assurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the industry leader in automated lienholder process management services and online property and casualty insurance policy verification, is happy to announce a broadened alliance with Plymouth Rock Assurance.
"We couldn't be more excited to further our partnership with Plymouth Rock. As a top carrier in the northeast, LenderDock remains committed to supporting their goals of lienholder workflow automation and driving down operational costs,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock CEO.
“NOTiFi™ will not only reduce the current expense with the delivery of notifications and escrow bills but will increase the overall lender support and adoption of the verification and lienholder corrections processes already underway,” Eubank added.
Plymouth Rock will now leverage LenderDock's NOTiFi™ technology to its fullest. NOTiFi™ makes it easier for insurers, lenders, leasing firms, government agencies, and trackers to share insurance information. Insurance firms submit electronic files to LenderDock, which thereafter makes the insurance information available to its trading partners via paper or electronic media, depending on the trading partners' needs and preferences.
Plymouth Rock has previously implemented LenderDock’s Essentials services, which includes the VERiFi™, LIENSure ™, and LENDERDocs™ solutions.
About Plymouth Rock Assurance
Plymouth Rock was established nearly four decades ago to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they had come to expect from insurance companies.
Plymouth Rock’s companies currently write and manage more than $2 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York and Pennsylvania. The insurance industry’s premier independent rating service, A.M. Best, has given Plymouth Rock a financial rating of Excellent.
About LenderDock Inc.
LenderDock Inc., with its headquarters located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the industry leader in automated lien holder process management services as well as online property and casualty insurance policy verification. Banks, lenders, and financial third parties can digitally verify and update home and car insurance-related data in real-time using the policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform.
Contact LenderDock
Carrie Cardall
