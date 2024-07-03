The 27th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament Shines in Los Cabos, MX Raising $4.6M in Donations for Children’s Charities
Miracles for Kids long-time supporters Bryan Reese, Aaron Ryan, Matt Kuhn, & David Nava with Rockstar legends Billy Idol & Steve Stevens
The June 27-30th charity event combined the best of fishing, golf, and music to create lasting impact for youth-based organizationsIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 27th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament, hosted by the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation from June 27-30 at the Hilton Los Cabos, Mexico, was a monumental success, raising $4.6 million for Miracles for Kids and other outstanding children's charities. For 15 years, Miracles for Kids has proudly partnered with Stars & Stripes, traveling each year with donors, board members, and Miracles’ families to create unforgettable memories and support a noble cause. This event has significantly contributed to funding select Southern California and Mexico-based children’s charities, with Miracles for Kids participating as a lead charitable partner.
More than just a fundraiser, this year’s event was nothing short of spectacular. Stars & Stripes creates lasting memories for participating organizations and attendees alike. At this year’s event, guests enjoyed swimming with dolphins, deep-sea fishing, rejuvenating spa treatments, cooking classes and lunch at ACRE. There was also a Miracles for Kids golf hole where players enjoyed Miracle Margaritas while playing giant Miracle Pong. Each evening was punctuated with exhilarating live nightly performances by music legends such as Train, Billy Idol, Colbie Caillat, Jesse Valenzuela & Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms, John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting, and Zac Barnett of American Authors.
Miracles for Kids extends heartfelt gratitude to the following sponsors, donors, and attendees who made this event possible:
Xponential Fitness
Rovzar Family
Strier Family
LDG & LPR Charitable Foundation
OTP Business Management
Paradise Recording Studios
Smith & Severson Builders
Citizens Business Bank
David August
Ashmore Construction
Smith Group Real Estate
Perricone Farms
Sales & Service Inc.
Soul Community Planet
JP Morgan
Marsh McLennan Agency
Mr. Monte Koch
The Leeson Group
Mr. Noel Wickwar
Mr. Greg Hinds
Mr. Kirk Barrell
Dr. Moni Mosharaf and Dr. Susan Dindot
Mrs. Paula Gino
Mrs. Summer Perry
Headquartered in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids extends its helping hand throughout California, lessening the strain on families facing challenging times. By providing financial support, shelter, counseling, and meeting essential needs, they have brought long-term stability to hundreds of families over the last 20 years. Miracles for Kids relies on events such as the Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament, as well as on volunteers, financial contributors, corporate partnerships, and community programs to carry out their impactful work. Learn how you can “BE THE MIRACLE” for families in need and explore internships, corporate sponsorships, community programs, giving circles, or local events at MiraclesForKids.org.
# # #
About Miracles for Kids:
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
About the Stars & Stripes Children’s Foundation:
Named after the children it helps - the real stars of the tournament - and the striped marlin in the Sea of Cortez, Stars & Stripes began in 1996 as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County. Now in its 27th year, the Stars & Stripes beneficiaries - including ten Southern California/Mexico-based charities and three honorary charities - receive much-needed financial assistance which they can use to expand their programs. Team registration fees pay for all costs of the event. When you make a donation to Stars & Stripes, proceeds are used to match dollars raised by the beneficiary charities, allowing the money they raise to increase and create more impact. Learn more at StarsandStripesTournament.com.
Tracy Keyser
P2R Inc
Tracy@P2Rinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other