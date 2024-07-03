Submit Release
Statement on withdrawal of Mike Pilavachi’s Lambeth Award

Following the conclusion of the internal Church investigation into Mike Pilavachi which substantiated safeguarding concerns against him and the powerful testimony from survivors, the decision has been made to withdraw Mike Pilavachi’s Lambeth Award. The Archbishop of Canterbury has written to inform him of the decision.

