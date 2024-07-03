Following the conclusion of the internal Church investigation into Mike Pilavachi which substantiated safeguarding concerns against him and the powerful testimony from survivors, the decision has been made to withdraw Mike Pilavachi’s Lambeth Award. The Archbishop of Canterbury has written to inform him of the decision.
You just read:
Statement on withdrawal of Mike Pilavachi’s Lambeth Award
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.