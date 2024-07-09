APTT3X Receives 100% Approval for The Industrial Hospital System Formulary in Puerto Rico

APTT3X topical antibiotic formulation

The Industrial Hospital System in Puerto Rico approves APTT3X formulation onto Formulary to Improve Patient Wound Care Outcomes.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APTT3X, a leading innovator in advanced wound care solutions, is proud to announce that its revolutionary formula has now been fully approved onto formulary within the Industrial Hospital system (State Insurance Fund Corporation).

Previously APTT3X formulation was fully approved for inclusion in the Centro Medico formulary, Puerto Rico School of Medicine, and ASEM system in Puerto Rico. Additionally, the APTT3X formulation has been approved and directly reimbursed for all aspects of wound care by the Administration of Compensation for Automobile Accidents (ACAA). These significant milestones demonstrate the exceptional efficacy and safety of APTT3X.

The Industrial Hospital system, a renowned medical institution in Puerto Rico, recognizes the importance of incorporating cutting-edge wound care solutions into its formulary system to provide the best possible care for its patients across Puerto Rico. APTT3X's approval signifies a major advancement in wound care technology, offering healthcare professionals a highly effective and reliable option for treating various types of wounds, while reducing the overall costs of wound care. The areas of use include diabetic ulcers, acute and chronic wound conditions, burns, orthopedic surgery, and emergency and trauma conditions.

"We are thrilled to have achieved 100% approval for APTT3X in the Industrial Hospital system. Along with Centro Medico's formulary and ASEM system in Puerto Rico. These system-wide endorsements are a testament to the exceptional quality and effectiveness of our advanced wound care solution," said Brian Huber, CEO/President at APT, LLC.

As a company dedicated to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes, APTT3X remains at the forefront of innovation in wound care. The recent approvals and collaborations mark significant milestones for APTT3X, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the medical community.

For more information about APTT3X and its advanced wound care solution, please visit www.aptdeliverysystem.com .

About APTT3X

APTT3X is a leading innovator in advanced wound care solutions, committed to providing healthcare professionals with cutting-edge formulations to enhance patient outcomes. With a focus on efficacy, safety, and accessibility, APTT3X strives to redefine the standards of wound care in collaboration with healthcare institutions worldwide.

Cell Differentiation Enhancement (CDE) within our APTT3X formulation

Introducing our groundbreaking innovation in wound care—Cell Differentiation Enhancement (CDE). This proprietary technology is designed to revolutionize the local wound healing environment by orchestrating a highly targeted and sophisticated response at the cellular level.

CDE goes beyond traditional wound care approaches by precisely modulating the differentiation of resident cells in the affected tissue. Through a proprietary blend of bioactive compounds, CDE optimizes the cellular microenvironment, promoting specialized cell functions essential for efficient and effective healing.

This cutting-edge technology enhances the natural ability of cells in the wound site to differentiate into specialized cell types crucial for the healing process. By fine-tuning cellular responses, CDE promotes a coordinated and accelerated healing cascade without resorting to stem cell interventions or regenerative healing techniques.

Our Cell Differentiation Enhancement is a game-changer in wound care, offering a non-invasive and advanced solution to optimize the body's inherent healing mechanisms. Experience the future of wound care with CDE—an innovation poised to redefine the landscape of local wound healing.