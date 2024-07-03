Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board Meeting Notice

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, July 17th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. Agenda items include planning around the Young Farmers survey and discussing priorities for Young Farmers in Maryland. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.
