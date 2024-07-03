PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (“PTC” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PTCT). Investors who purchased PTC securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PTCT.



Investigation Details

On June 28, 2024, PTC issued a press release announcing that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use “has issued a negative opinion on the renewal of the conditional marketing authorization of Translarna™ (ataluren) for the treatment of nmDMD”, which “follows the return of the previously issued negative opinion by the European Commission (EC) for re-review.” On this news, PTC’s stock price fell $4.08 per share, or 11.77%, to close at $30.58 per share on June 28, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased PTC securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PTCT. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com