Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BOSTON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) announced today that it will report second quarter 2024 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company’s Earnings Presentation by joining the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/629150850.   To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call (Access Code 611840). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 866-813-9403 (United States) or 1-929-458-6194 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 134147. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, PCSB Bank and their subsidiaries. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the Company has $11 billion in assets and branches throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. As a commercially-focused financial institution, the Company, through its banks, offers a wide range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including a full complement of cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services designed to meet the financial needs of small-to mid-sized businesses and retail customers. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Clarendon Private, a registered investment advisor. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com, and www.pcsb.com.

