CloudMD Receives Court Approval of Proposed Transaction with CPS Capital

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "CloudMD"), an innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it has received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which, among other things, CPS Capital (through an affiliate) (the "Purchaser") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CloudMD (the "Shares").



Subject to obtaining all required approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of all required conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about July 9, 2024. Following closing of the Arrangement, the Shares are expected to be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further details regarding the Arrangement can be found in the Company’s management information circular dated May 29, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CloudMD

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and health care providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’s industry leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical and occupation health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, government, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention and return to work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

“Karen Adams”

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Investors@cloudmd.ca

1-647-484-1405

Forward Looking Statements