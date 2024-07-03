Grupo Bimbo Reports That 93% of Its Packaging is Made of Recyclable Materials

The bakery presented its Annual Report 2023, "Behind our actions", with progress on its commitments for 2030 and 2050.

HORSHAM, Pa., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading bakery company, has launched its 2023 annual report: "Behind our Actions." The document shows the progress of the business and the objectives of its Sustainability Strategy for 2030 and 2050.

Among the highlights of its "Baked For Nature" priority, where the bakery works on regeneration, growth, circularity and creating a positive impact on the planet, is the announcement that 93% of its packaging globally is made from recyclable materials, reinforcing its commitment to the circular economy. By 2025, it will aim for 100% of its packaging to be recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable.

It also reported progress towards becoming a net zero carbon company by 2050. Today, 92% of its global electricity comes from renewable sources such as solar and wind. Furthermore, the company added that it has 2,693 electric delivery vehicles for a total of 6,198 alternative fuel units.

On its regenerative agriculture program, it highlighted that in 2023 it had exceeded its harvest target using this tillage method, reaching more than 170,000 hectares of corn and wheat in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and France. It also trained more than 500 farmers during this period. By 2050, 100% of the key ingredients of its products will be sourced from land cultivated under this initiative.

As part of its “Baked For You" priority, which focuses on offering better nutritional profiles, plant-based diets and sustainable brands with a purpose, the bakery reported that 98% of its daily consumption products are free of artificial colors and flavors. Its whole grain portfolio has been strengthened with new varieties through the acquisition of the company Natural Bakery in Canada.

With regard to the "Baked For Life" priority, aimed at strengthening communities and taking care of its associates, Grupo Bimbo highlighted the implementation of 263 community projects in 28 countries as part of the "Good Neighbor" program. This program aims to improve the quality of life of the people who live or work around Grupo Bimbo's work centers, with a positive impact on more than 440 thousand people.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the Bimbo Global Race 2023 had 330 thousand registered participants, who ran in a hybrid form in 24 cities of 17 countries. Thanks to this massive participation, the company donated more than 2.8 million slices of bread to food banks around the world.

Rafael Pamias, CEO of Grupo Bimbo, mentioned: "During 2023, we made significant progress towards our 2030 and 2050 commitments. For example, we achieved 95% positive nutrition in our daily bread, pastries and breakfast portfolio. Also, 27 of the 35 countries in which we are operating already use renewable electricity. All of us who are part of Grupo Bimbo should be proud of these milestones published in the Annual Report, which endorse our purpose of Nourishing a better world.”

To learn more about the progress of Grupo Bimbo's sustainability strategy, visit: https://www.grupobimbo.com/en/investors/reports/annual-reports

