Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 8, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of July 8, 2024, include:
- H.R. 897, Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary and Protection Act, as amended
- H.R. 5441, Long Island Sound Restoration and Stewardship Reauthorization Act of 2023
- H.R. 5443, Accelerating Appraisals and Conservation Efforts Act, as amended
- H.R. 5770, Water Data Improvement Act, as amended
- H.R. 6062, To restore the ability of the people of American Samoa to approve amendments to the territorial constitution based on majority rule in a democratic act of self-determination, as authorized pursuant to an Act of Congress delegating administration of Federal territorial law in the territory to the President, and to the Secretary of the Interior under Executive Order 10264, dated June 29, 1951, under which the Constitution of American Samoa was approved and may be amended without requirement for further congressional action, subject to the authority of Congress under the Territorial Clause in article IV, section 3, clause 2 of the United States Constitution
- H.R. 7370, GEO Act, as amended
- H.R. 7377, Royalty Resiliency Act, as amended