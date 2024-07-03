CBO’s Panel of Health Advisers, 2024

The Congressional Budget Office’s Panel of Health Advisers consists of widely recognized experts in health policy and the health care sector. Members of the panel have a variety of backgrounds, areas of expertise, and experience. We host an annual meeting of the panel so that its members can discuss important issues in their areas of expertise and advise us on our analyses. In addition, we engage with members of the panel throughout the year—for example, calling on them for advice on how to address analytical questions that arise in the preparation of studies and cost estimates. Through that engagement, we and our analyses benefit from the advisers’ understanding of cutting-edge research and the latest real-world developments in health care delivery and financing. Although the advisers provide considerable assistance, they bear no responsibility for CBO’s work; that responsibility rests solely with the agency.

Today, I would like to announce the members of the Panel of Health Advisers for the coming year:

Toyin Ajayi

Katherine Baicker

Sue Birch

Amitabh Chandra

Michael Chernew

Michael Conway

Heather Dlugolenski

Marisa Domino

Erin Fraher

Craig Garthwaite

Darrell Gaskin

John Haupert

Caprice Knapp

Bill Kramer

Thomas Lee

Patricia MacTaggart

David Meltzer

Vincent Mor

Peter Neumann

Kosali Simon

Neeraj Sood

Cori Uccello

Members of CBO’s Panel of Health Advisers are selected to represent a variety of perspectives. The panel allows the agency to gather information and insights from experts with diverse views—and from the interactions of those experts at panel meetings. The panelists’ affiliations are shown on CBO’s website. CBO requires panelists to disclose to the agency any substantial political activity in which they may be involved and any significant financial interests they may have.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO’s Director.