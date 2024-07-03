Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,592 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 5089, Reducing Regulatory Burdens Act of 2023

H.R. 5089 would prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and states authorized to issue permits under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) from requiring a permit for some discharges of pesticides. In general, public and private entities would no longer need to obtain an NPDES permit for discharges of pesticides if their use is authorized under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, or in cases where the discharge is regulated as either a stormwater, municipal, or industrial discharge under the Clean Water Act.

Using information from EPA, CBO estimates that implementing the bill could decrease administrative costs for EPA associated with issuing NPDES permits. Any decrease in those costs would be insignificant because EPA has delegated the authority to issue most NPDES permits to states.

You just read:

H.R. 5089, Reducing Regulatory Burdens Act of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more