H.R. 5089, Reducing Regulatory Burdens Act of 2023

H.R. 5089 would prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and states authorized to issue permits under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) from requiring a permit for some discharges of pesticides. In general, public and private entities would no longer need to obtain an NPDES permit for discharges of pesticides if their use is authorized under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, or in cases where the discharge is regulated as either a stormwater, municipal, or industrial discharge under the Clean Water Act.

Using information from EPA, CBO estimates that implementing the bill could decrease administrative costs for EPA associated with issuing NPDES permits. Any decrease in those costs would be insignificant because EPA has delegated the authority to issue most NPDES permits to states.