CBP Expanding Mobile Passport Control to Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is the latest location to allow U.S. citizens and select non-U.S. travelers to use Mobile Passport Control (MPC) to streamline entry into the United States. Mobile Passport Control will go live at DTW, July 9.

“Mobile Passport Control is an important step in enhancing the international travel experience and offers travelers additional options to expedite their entry into the U.S.,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “The use of MPC streamlines the traveler’s entry process into the United States by reducing passport control inspection time and overall wait time.”

Mobile Passport Control allows eligible travelers to submit their travel document, photo, and customs declaration information through a free, secure app on their mobile device. (photo illustration)

Mobile Passport Control allows eligible travelers to submit their travel document, photo, and customs declaration information through a free, secure app on their smartphone or other mobile device. As a result, travelers may experience shorter wait times, less congestion and efficient processing. Use of MPC does not require pre-approval.

The MPC mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After downloading the app, users will be prompted to create a profile with their passport information any time prior to arriving in a CBP facility. Up to 12 profiles can be created for family members and a single household can submit a single MPC transaction.

Upon arrival at participating U.S. or Preclearance locations, travelers can take a selfie for every member of the traveling group and submit their information to CBP through the MPC app without completing a paper form.

With travel volumes surpassing pre-pandemic levels, CBP plays a critical role in facilitating trade and travel. The MPC program was originally launched in August 2014 and is currently available at 51 locations, including 33 U.S. international airports, 14 Preclearance airport locations, and four seaports of entry. In Fiscal Year 2023, MPC was used by more than 1.8 million travelers. For more information on MPC, including user eligibility, visit the CBP MPC website.