Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market

DelveInsight’s Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Central Nervous System Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Central Nervous System Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Report:

The Central Nervous System Lymphoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2024, ONO Pharmaceuticals reported the completion of patient enrollment for the initial phase (Part A) of the PROSPECT Study, a Phase II clinical trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of tirabrutinib (ONO-4059) in US patients with relapsed or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (R/R PCNSL).

According to Green et al. (2023), primary CNS lymphoma in the United States has an annual incidence of about 1,500 cases. This type of lymphoma constitutes 3% of all primary brain tumors and 1% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases, with an incidence rate of approximately 0.5 per 100,000 people annually.

According to Wang et al. (2022), the majority of primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) cases were found in the brain, followed by the spinal cord. The incidence rate rose from 0.1 per 100,000 to 0.5 per 100,000, with an average annual percent change (AAPC) of 5.3% from 1975 to 2017. There were notable variations in incidence rates between younger and older age groups.

Key Central Nervous System Lymphoma Companies: Kazia Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Ono Pharmaceutical, Nurix Therapeutics, SystImmune Inc., AstraZeneca, Roche Pharma, Janssen, LP, PIQUR Therapeutics AG, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, Celltrion, BeiGene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharma, Curis, Inc., TG Therapeutics, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and others

Key Central Nervous System Lymphoma Therapies: Paxalisib, Iopofosine I 131, Tirabrutinib, NC-5948, GNC-038, Acalabrutinib, Immunochemotherapy, Imbruvica, PQR309, Tafasitamab, Buparlisib (BKM120), Rituximab, Pemetrexed, Nivolumab, Tirabrutinib, Emavusertib, Ublituximab, Oral repotrectinib (TPX-0005), Pembrolizumab, and others

The Central Nervous System Lymphoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Central Nervous System Lymphoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Central Nervous System Lymphoma market dynamics.

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Overview

Central Nervous System (CNS) lymphoma refers to a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that primarily affects the brain, spinal cord, or the tissues surrounding these areas. It originates from lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell involved in the body's immune response.

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Central Nervous System Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in the 7MM

Total Incident Cases of CNS Lymphoma in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of CNS Lymphoma in the 7MM

Histology-specific Cases of CNS Lymphoma in the 7MM

Total Treated Cases of CNS Lymphoma in the 7MM

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Central Nervous System Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Central Nervous System Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Central Nervous System Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies

Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics

Iopofosine I 131: Cellectar Biosciences

Tirabrutinib: Ono Pharmaceutical

NC-5948: Nurix Therapeutics

GNC-038: SystImmune Inc.

Acalabrutinib: AstraZeneca

Immunochemotherapy: Roche Pharma

Imbruvica: Janssen, LP

PQR309: PIQUR Therapeutics AG

Tafasitamab: Incyte Corporation

Buparlisib (BKM120): Novartis

Rituximab: Celltrion

Pemetrexed: BeiGene

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Tirabrutinib: Ono Pharma

Emavusertib: Curis, Inc.

Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics

Oral repotrectinib (TPX-0005): Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Strengths

Ongoing research is expanding our understanding of CNS Lymphoma pathophysiology, leading to improved treatment options.

Targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors, offer the potential for more precise and effective treatment of CNS lymphoma by selectively targeting cancer cells while sparing normal cells from toxicity.

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Opportunities

Exploration of combination therapies, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy, may synergistically enhance treatment efficacy and overcome resistance mechanisms in CNS lymphoma.

In the recent years, there has been increased awareness across health care systems. Along with this, several pharmaceutical companies and government bodies are playing an important role in increasing awareness

Scope of the Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Central Nervous System Lymphoma current marketed and Central Nervous System Lymphoma emerging therapies

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Central Nervous System Lymphoma market drivers and Central Nervous System Lymphoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

