Shingles Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Shingles Market

DelveInsight’s Shingles Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Shingles Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Shingles, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Shingles market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Shingles market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Shingles Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Shingles Market Report:

The Shingles market size was valued approximately USD 834 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, over 100 million healthy individuals at risk for herpes zoster were identified in the United States. According to DelveInsight’s projections, this number is anticipated to rise to over 160 million by 2034.

In 2022, the United States had over 100 million individuals in the healthy population who were considered at risk for herpes zoster. According to DelveInsight's projections, this number is anticipated to rise to over 160 million by the year 2034.

Evaluations indicated that within European countries, Germany had the largest pool of eligible patients for herpes zoster vaccination, totaling over 25 million people in 2022. This number is anticipated to grow further by 2034.

In the seven major markets (7MM), Spain had the smallest count of healthy individuals at risk for herpes zoster. In 2022, the estimated number of this at-risk population in Spain was around 18 million.

Assessments indicated that Germany had the largest eligible population for herpes zoster vaccination among European countries, totaling over 25 million people in 2022. This number is expected to grow by 2034.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, two primary vaccines anticipated to enter the herpes zoster vaccines market between 2024 and 2034 include CRV 101 by Curevo Inc. and EG-HZ by EyeGene Inc.

Key Shingles Companies: Curevo Inc, EyeGene Inc., Wintermute Biomedical, Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Shingles Therapies: CRV-101, EG-HZ, Solexan, JCXH-105, TNM005, CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose, mRNA-1468, PF-07915234, HZ/su vaccine, Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, and others

The Shingles market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Shingles pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Shingles market dynamics.

Shingles Overview

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which is the same virus that causes chickenpox. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus can remain dormant in the nerve tissues near the spinal cord and brain. Later in life, typically in older adults or individuals with weakened immune systems, the virus can reactivate, causing shingles.

Get a Free sample for the Shingles Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/shingles-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Shingles Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Shingles Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Shingles market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Healthy Patient Population at-risk for Herpes Zoster in the 7MM

Eligible Patient Population for Herpes Zoster Vaccination in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Shingles epidemiology trends @ Shingles Epidemiology Forecast

Shingles Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Shingles market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Shingles market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Shingles Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Shingles Therapies and Key Companies

CRV-101: Curevo Inc

EG-HZ: EyeGene Inc.

Solexan: Wintermute Biomedical

JCXH-105: Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc./ICON plc

TNM005: Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose: Curevo Inc/Green Cross Corporation

mRNA-1468: ModernaTX, Inc.

PF-07915234: Pfizer

HZ/su vaccine: GlaxoSmithKline

Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A: GlaxoSmithKline

Varicella Zoster Vaccine: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Shingles Market Drivers

High demand for shingles vaccine

Strong global sales and distribution network

Shingles Market Barriers

Future launch of Shingrix for immuno-compromised patients

Launch opportunities in underdeveloped countries

Scope of the Shingles Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Shingles Companies: Curevo Inc, EyeGene Inc., Wintermute Biomedical, Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Shingles Therapies: CRV-101, EG-HZ, Solexan, JCXH-105, TNM005, CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose, mRNA-1468, PF-07915234, HZ/su vaccine, Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, and others

Shingles Therapeutic Assessment: Shingles current marketed and Shingles emerging therapies

Shingles Market Dynamics: Shingles market drivers and Shingles market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Shingles Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Shingles Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Shingles companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Shingles Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Shingles Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Shingles

3. SWOT analysis of Shingles

4. Shingles Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Shingles Market Overview at a Glance

6. Shingles Disease Background and Overview

7. Shingles Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Shingles

9. Shingles Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Shingles Unmet Needs

11. Shingles Emerging Therapies

12. Shingles Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Shingles Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Shingles Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Shingles Market Drivers

16. Shingles Market Barriers

17. Shingles Appendix

18. Shingles Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.