QPAREB appeals to the professionalism of its members

L'ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) firmly and unequivocally denounces any illegal acts committed or that may have been committed by certain real estate brokers, as reported today and in recent months in various media forums. Real estate brokers must at all times perform their duties ethically, in the interests of buyers and sellers, and in full compliance with the Real Estate Brokerage Act.



"This is a situation we take very seriously. We have taken note of the actions reported by the media, and we are determined to find lasting solutions that will ensure that our professional activities are practiced in an exemplary manner. For several months now, we have been working on a plan to ensure the professionalism of each and every one of our members, in full complementarity with the oversight role of the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec," says QPAREB President Serge Brousseau.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 14,500 real estate brokers and agencies.

