Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market size was valued approximately USD 0.028 million in 2023 to grow with a rapid CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

DelveInsight’s “Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Report:

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market size was valued approximately USD 0.028 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the total number of incident cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in the 7MM was approximately 17,091. It is projected that these cases will rise by the year 2032.

In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of incident cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) among the 7MM, totaling around 13,276 cases.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany reported the highest incidence of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) with 930 cases in 2023, followed closely by France with 920 cases. In contrast, Spain had the lowest incidence of BPD in the same year.

According to DelveInsight’s analysts, assessments indicate that in the United States, there were about 5,225 cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) among preterm infants weighing ≤750 g, followed by 5,043 cases in the 751-1000 g group, 2,300 cases in the 1001-1250 g group, and 709 cases in the ≥1250 g group in 2023.

Currently, the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline is sparse, featuring primarily OHB607 (mecasermin rinfabate), an intravenous infusion under development by Oak Hill. Additional developments include PNEUMOSTEM (Human Umbilical Cord Blood Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells) by Medipost, and AT-100 by Airway Therapeutics, among others.

Key Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Companies: Medipost Co, Oak Hill Bio/Takeda, Chiesi Farmaceutici, PNEUMOSTEM, Airway Therapeutics, Emmes Company, Medipost Co Ltd., Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Abbott, Shire, and others

Key Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapies: PNEUMOSTEM®, OHB-607, CHF5633, Medipost, AT-100, Furosemide Cohort, PNEUMOSTEM®, Curosurf, Infasurf, palivizumab, rhIGF-I/rhIGFBP-3, and others

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the severity‐specific data reveal the highest number of preterm infants have mild Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market dynamics.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Overview

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) is a chronic lung disease that primarily affects premature infants, especially those born very prematurely or with low birth weight. It typically develops in infants who have received mechanical ventilation and oxygen therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) or other conditions shortly after birth.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the 7MM

Weight-specific cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the 7MM

Severity-specific cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the 7MM

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapies and Key Companies

PNEUMOSTEM®: Medipost Co

OHB-607: Oak Hill Bio/Takeda

CHF5633: Chiesi Farmaceutici

Medipost: PNEUMOSTEM

AT-100: Airway Therapeutics

Furosemide Cohort: Emmes Company

PNEUMOSTEM®: Medipost Co Ltd.

Curosurf: Chiesi Farmaceuticials

Infasurf : Mallinckrodt

palivizumab: Abbott

rhIGF-I/rhIGFBP-3: Shire

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Drivers

Improved disease understanding

Increase in Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia patient pool

Biomarkers

Limited late-stage drugs in the pipeline

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Barriers

The discrepancy in Epidemiology Data

Lack of adequate clinical data

High use of Non-pharmacological therapy

Limitations in Animal Models

Scope of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Companies: Medipost Co, Oak Hill Bio/Takeda, Chiesi Farmaceutici, PNEUMOSTEM, Airway Therapeutics, Emmes Company, Medipost Co Ltd., Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Abbott, Shire, and others

Key Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapies: PNEUMOSTEM®, OHB-607, CHF5633, Medipost, AT-100, Furosemide Cohort, PNEUMOSTEM®, Curosurf, Infasurf (ONY Inc.),

palivizumab, rhIGF-I/rhIGFBP-3, and others

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia current marketed and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia emerging therapies

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Dynamics: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market drivers and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Access and Reimbursement

