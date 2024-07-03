Submit Release
Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Nicodemus Township, Graham County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Nicodemus Township - public water supply system located in Graham County. The advisory was issued because of line break causing loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.  

Laboratory testing samples collected from the Nicodemus Township indicated no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.    

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 785-421-7083 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

