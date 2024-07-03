'Murder and Mayhem in Cedar Falls' by Walter Wittmus reminds the readers that warriors for justice come in all sizes
Learn the complexities of bringing criminals to justice in reading “Murder and Mayhem in Cedar Falls” by Walter Wittmus
All I can say is, we’ll have to keep our eyes and ears open.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Murder and Mayhem in Cedar Falls” by Walter Wittmus is a published masterpiece that is available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Author Reputation Press. Author Reputation Press (AR Press) is honored to be the publisher of this interesting story.
— excerpt from the book
We support those who strive for justice. But most of us have very little ability to make things right. There are many calls for justice in our present environment. Even if every one of us has a slightly different definition of "justice done," we all want to see it happen. But what does justice entail, and how to apply it to day-to-day interactions? In modern times, "justice" is both a contentious concept and a felt need. However, precisely what is justice, and to whom does it belong to?
The author, Walter Wittmus, is a man of the heartland who has his fingers on the pulse of what makes people tick from living a middle-income life with a wife and three kids. He would love to have you join him in the complexities of bringing criminals to justice.
“Murder and Mayhem in Cedar Falls” presents John Brennon, a college professor of astronomy, and Denise Cole, a college professor of music, both of whom dabble in helping the police solve crimes of almost any kind. They live in Cedar Falls, a small Midwestern town that has crimes of rape and murder to solve, with a coven of witches to muddy up the water.
It makes sense that we would demand justice when we are treated unfairly. However, what exactly does "justice" mean? Is getting even the only desired? What can we do when injustice occurs? Allow justice to flow down like water. Everything has justice ingrained in it. We can therefore perceive when it is absent.
Purchase “Murder and Mayhem in Cedar Falls” by Walter Wittmus via these links:
- Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Murder-and-Mayhem-in-Cedar-Falls-Paperback-9798893569353/5420777575?from=/search
- ARP Website: https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/murder-and-mayhem-in-cedar-falls/
- Amazon: https://shorturl.at/nyklR
- Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/murder-and-mayhem-in-cedar-falls-walter-wittmuss/1137413767?ean=9798893569353
AR Press is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARP is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.
ARPress LLC
ARPress
+1 888-821-0229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok