TRAVIS CONOVER, ACTOR AND FILM PRODUCER, TO APPEAR ON NEXT STEPS FORWARD WITH DR. CHRIS MEEK ON JULY 2

STAMFORD, CONN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Conover, actor, film producer and president of StoryTeller Film Company, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network podcast Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek on Tuesday.

“After first becoming aware of the disturbing realities of human trafficking, Travis Conover dedicated himself and his work in acting and film production to anti-human trafficking advocacy. To say that I am impressed by his passion for ending human trafficking for good and the example he sets for us all is an understatement,” Dr. Chris Meek said.

Travis Conover started his performance career touring with the extreme martial arts demo team, Team Pil-Sung, under the leadership of Master Adam Grogin. He made his on-screen acting debut, co-starring in The Trial of Everett Mann, which won several awards throughout some of the largest film festivals in the world including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Shortly after, Travis booked an acting and producing role in The Penitent Thief, which hit theaters in 2020. During Travis’ career, he has written and produced several short and feature films. Travis’ latest film project, Lions and Lambs, focuses on raising awareness about human trafficking, a topic he is particularly passionate about.

“It takes a good person to speak out but it takes an even better person to use their life’s work as a platform to advocate for change and that is exactly what he is doing,” Meek said. “At a time when Hollywood would rather ignore and even contribute to the problem, it is refreshing to hear an actor and producer stand resolute in advocating for anti-human trafficking awareness through their art. I think the audience will be refreshed and inspired by Travis Conover and his work as well.”

Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics and public policy. Past guests include FOX News Channel anchors Martha MacCallum and Dana Perino, NTT IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, former Second Lady Karen Pence, former NFL stars Charles Haley, Jon Runyan and Chad Hennings, former National Security Advisor LTG H.R. McMaster and Saturday Night Live legend Victoria Jackson.

With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.