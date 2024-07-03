Beyond Finance Surprises Clients With Nearly $300,000 to Celebrate Financial Independence Faster

HOUSTON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Finance , one of the nation's largest and most influential debt consolidation services and financial technology organizations, enters the summer with several clients who are much closer to experiencing their debt-free dreams.

Since January 2023, the organization’s “ Beyond Debt Now ” program has assisted 20 clients nationwide by paying off at least 25% of their total debt. Beyond Finance surprised a few clients in certain situations by letting them know the organization paid off their entire consolidated debt program.

To date, Beyond Finance has paid $281,000 toward resolving client debt. In the first half of 2024, nine clients enrolled in their debt consolidation services received $61,339.

“This is the best news I’ve ever received in my life,” Lindsay S. from Reno, Nev.

“You saved my life because I’m out of this [debt] prison,” Lauren S. from Milton, Mass.

“You don’t know how much this means! I feel like I’m dreaming,” Jessica I. from Utica, N.Y.

“I didn’t know this program even existed, but it reaffirms that Beyond Finance cares about its clients, freeing them from debt as quickly as possible,” Lynda F. from Los Angeles, Calif.

While shame can prevent clients from sharing their complete story or identity with anyone outside their circle of friends and family, archived comments like those are momentous reasons why programs like “Beyond Debt Now” matter to so many nationwide.

“Unfortunately, becoming overwhelmed by debt is more common than ever, and it’s something we are dedicated to bringing to an end for those who trust us,” said Beyond Finance Chief Operations Officer Lou Antonelli . “Our Beyond Debt Now program is another way we chose to help others reduce their financial burden.”

Sales and client success representatives select clients each month based on their hardships, immediacy for assistance, and inability to transform their finances. Those enrolled clients or others who have been in the customized debt consolidation services for a couple of years are submitted to an anonymized pool.

“We will continue to help thousands of hard-working people achieve financial freedom without declaring bankruptcy,” continued Antonelli. “But if we can get them to their goals faster than expected, the extra investment is entirely worth it.”

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the nation’s largest and most influential debt consolidation services and financial technology organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized consolidation services and innovative technology to give them the clarity, confidence and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2017, Beyond Finance has moved over 300,000 clients beyond more than $1 billion of debt. In 2024, Beyond Finance was awarded with ConsumerAffairs’ inaugural “Buyer’s Choice Awards” for Best Customer Service, Experience with Staff, and Transparency related to personal finance and its debt consolidation programs. They have additional offices in Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

