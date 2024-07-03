New Private Mental Health Hospital in Mornington Peninsula - Avive Health Provides Drug Rehabilitation Treatment in Melbourne Australia

Melbourne, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Avive Health, Australia's pioneering integrated private mental health services provider, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art hospital on the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. This launch, alongside the new Brisbane hospital, marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to transforming mental health treatment in Australia. To learn more visit https://avivehealth.com.au

With a combined investment of A$70 million, the two new private mental health hospitals add 123 much-needed beds to the national healthcare system. Avive Health's unique approach goes beyond traditional hospital care, focusing on supporting patients' overall wellbeing throughout their mental health journey.

"We have established Avive Health to offer more than just a hospital stay," said Greg Procter, Co-founder and Co-CEO. "Our focus is on delivering evidence-based services that address the holistic needs of individuals throughout their mental health and wellness journey."

Like Avive’s Brisbane facility, the Mornington Peninsula hospital outside of Melbourne incorporates salutogenic design principles, a research-backed approach that creates environments actively supporting patient recovery.

The hospital's expert team provides a range of treatments, from general adult psychiatry to specialised care for mood and anxiety disorders, tailoring each approach to the individual's needs. Treatment modalities include medication management, psychotherapy, and alcohol rehabilitation support. Additionally, Avive Health is dedicated to addressing developmental trauma, supporting individuals in high-stress professions, and supports women's mental health.

"Our hospitals are unlike any other mental health facility in Australia," said Mark Sweeney, Co-founder and Co-CEO. "By understanding the connection between a person's health and their surroundings, we have designed spaces that promote healing and recovery at every stage of treatment."

Dr Matt McDornan, Avive's Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, emphasised the comprehensive clinical model designed to address a wide range of complex symptoms, traumas, and self-relational issues. "Our facilities not only deliver trauma-informed programs but also nurture a trauma-informed culture, ensuring both clinical and non-clinical staff positively impact each patient's journey," he said.

Avive Health is committed to setting a new standard for mental health care in Australia. It prioritises patient wellbeing and recovery through innovative design, evidence-based treatment, and a holistic approach to mental health.

Getting professional help for anxiety and other mental health conditions can dramatically improve a person’s life. To explore the treatment options and services offered by Avive Health, please visit https://avivehealth.com.au/doctors/locations/mornington-peninsula. Healthcare professionals considering Avive Health for patients, or people seeking help for themselves or loved ones can fast-track enquiries by directing them to help@avivehealth.com.au.

Michelle Lawrence