Global Aroma Chemicals Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by The Niche Research

Increasing Consumer Demand for Personal Care Products & Luxury Fragrances is One of the Key Factors Responsible for Accelerating the Aroma Chemicals Market Demand

Wilmington, Delaware, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aroma chemicals, also known as fragrance ingredients or odorants, are synthetic or natural compounds used to impart specific aromas or scents to various products. These chemicals play a crucial role in the fragrance industry, where they are extensively utilized in perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, and household products. The global aroma chemicals market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for personal care products and luxury perfumes, as well as advancements in fragrance technology.

Visit our Homepage

Several trends are shaping the aroma chemicals market. One prominent trend is the growing demand for natural and sustainable fragrance ingredients. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards products formulated with natural aroma chemicals, driven by concerns over environmental sustainability and personal health. This trend presents opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop eco-friendly alternatives to traditional synthetic chemicals. For instance, In September 2022, Solvay unveiled a broader range of its flagship product, Rhovanil Natural CW, featuring three new natural flavors: Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta, and Sublima. These new offerings are designed to support the food and beverage industry in transitioning economically to natural ingredients, meeting the growing consumer preference for products that are safer, healthier, and more flavorful. Another significant trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in fragrance development. These technologies enable manufacturers to analyze consumer preferences and trends, thereby enhancing product customization and efficiency in scent creation. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology have led to the development of novel aroma chemicals with improved fragrance profiles and sustainability credentials, further expanding market opportunities.

Global Aroma Chemicals Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 7.3 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 12.6 Bn







Growth Rate







5.1%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

The primary growth driver of the aroma chemicals market is the burgeoning demand for personal care products and luxury fragrances. For instance, in August 2022, Kao Corporation announced its strategy to uphold and grow its presence in the European market for methyl dihydro jasmonate (MDJ), a synthetic fragrance widely recognized for its refined, fresh, floral (jasmine) scent profile. MDJ serves as a foundational fragrance component utilized across a diverse array of consumer products. Rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, has led to increased consumer spending on grooming and cosmetic products, thereby augmenting market growth. Additionally, the proliferation of online retail channels and e-commerce platforms has facilitated easy accessibility to a wide range of fragrance products, bolstering market expansion globally.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the aroma chemicals market. During the initial stages of the pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions on non-essential businesses significantly disrupted supply chains and manufacturing operations. However, as consumers spent more time at home, there was a notable increase in the demand for home fragrance products, such as scented candles and room sprays. This shift in consumer behavior towards home-centric fragrances provided a temporary boost to the market. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies among fragrance manufacturers, enabling them to streamline operations and enhance online sales channels. As the global economy gradually recovers, the aroma chemicals market is poised to rebound, driven by pent-up demand, innovative product launches, and strategic investments in research and development.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Natural segment of the aroma chemicals market is anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% , driven by increasing consumer demand for products sourced from sustainable and organic materials. Increasing awareness about health and environmental sustainability is driving demand for natural aroma chemicals sourced from botanical extracts and renewable materials. This trend reflects a broader shift towards cleaner label products across various industries, including cosmetics, personal care, and food.

, driven by increasing consumer demand for products sourced from sustainable and organic materials. Increasing awareness about health and environmental sustainability is driving demand for natural aroma chemicals sourced from botanical extracts and renewable materials. This trend reflects a broader shift towards cleaner label products across various industries, including cosmetics, personal care, and food. Fragrances segment by application dominated the aroma chemicals market with a substantial revenue share of 48.7% due to its indispensable role in various consumer products. Fragrances enhance the sensory appeal of perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, and household goods, driving consumer preferences and purchase decisions. Moreover, continuous innovation in fragrance compositions and delivery systems, coupled with increasing disposable incomes globally, has spurred demand for high-quality and long-lasting scents, further solidifying the segment's market leadership.

due to its indispensable role in various consumer products. Fragrances enhance the sensory appeal of perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, and household goods, driving consumer preferences and purchase decisions. Moreover, continuous innovation in fragrance compositions and delivery systems, coupled with increasing disposable incomes globally, has spurred demand for high-quality and long-lasting scents, further solidifying the segment's market leadership. Esters segment in the aroma chemicals market is anticipated to be the second largest with a revenue share of 24.1% in 2023 due to their versatile applications and pleasant fragrance profiles. Esters are widely used as key components in perfumes, cosmetics, and flavorings, offering a broad spectrum of fruity, floral, and sweet notes. Their stability, compatibility with other ingredients, and cost-effectiveness make them preferred choices for creating complex and appealing scent compositions, driving their significant market presence.

due to their versatile applications and pleasant fragrance profiles. Esters are widely used as key components in perfumes, cosmetics, and flavorings, offering a broad spectrum of fruity, floral, and sweet notes. Their stability, compatibility with other ingredients, and cost-effectiveness make them preferred choices for creating complex and appealing scent compositions, driving their significant market presence. Liquid segment by form dominated the global aroma chemicals market due to its practical advantages in formulation and application across various industries. Liquid aroma chemicals offer ease of handling, blending, and incorporation into final products such as perfumes, detergents, and personal care items. Their fluidity facilitates precise dosing and consistent dispersion, ensuring uniform fragrance distribution. Moreover, liquid forms often exhibit superior solubility and stability, making them ideal for creating complex and long-lasting scent profiles in consumer goods.

Liquid aroma chemicals offer ease of handling, blending, and incorporation into final products such as perfumes, detergents, and personal care items. Their fluidity facilitates precise dosing and consistent dispersion, ensuring uniform fragrance distribution. Moreover, liquid forms often exhibit superior solubility and stability, making them ideal for creating complex and long-lasting scent profiles in consumer goods. In 2023, North America is anticipated as second leading region in the global aroma chemicals market due to its advanced manufacturing capabilities, strong consumer demand for high-quality fragrances and personal care products, and robust regulatory framework supporting innovation. The region benefits from a mature market for fragrance and flavor applications, driven by affluent consumer demographics and a culture of product innovation. Additionally, growing investments in sustainable and natural ingredients further bolster North America's position in the aroma chemicals industry.

Browse Related Category Reports

Global Aroma Chemicals Market Participants

BASF SE

Bell Flowers & Fragrances

BORDAS S.A.

Givaudan

Kao Corporation

Privi Organics India Limited

S H Kelkar & Company

Symrise

Takasago International Corporation

Other Industry Participants

Key Developments:



In March 2023, BASF SE revealed plans to enhance its production capacity for aroma ingredients in key markets like China and Germany, aiming to capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the fragrance and flavor sectors.

In September 2019, BASF SE strategically acquired Isobionics and entered into a cooperative partnership with Conagen. These initiatives were designed to bolster the company's portfolio of natural flavor and fragrance ingredients, reinforcing its market position. The expanded portfolio now includes essential compounds such as nootkatone, valencene, and vanillin, aligning with BASF's commitment to meeting growing consumer demand for sustainable and natural ingredient solutions in the industry.

Global Aroma Chemicals Market



By Source

Synthetic

Natural

By Application



Flavors Confectionery Convenience Food Bakery Food Dairy Products Beverages Others

Fragrances Fine Fragrance Cosmetics and Toiletries Soaps and Detergents Others



By Type



Aldehydes

Esters

Terpenes

Ketones

Alcohols

Others

By Form



Liquid

Dry

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com