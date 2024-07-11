Harvest House Launches "Power of ONE" Fundraising Event to Support the Area's Most Vulnerable
Your small change can make a BIG CHANGE
A dollar helps a little, but if we all give a little, we can make big change for our community.”BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest House, a cornerstone of community support in Johnson and southeast Tarrant Counties, announces the launch of its inaugural fundraising event, "Power of ONE." The campaign, aptly named to emphasize the impact of individual contributions, aims to harness the collective power of the community to make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.
The concept behind "Power of ONE" is simple yet powerful: 1 Dollar + 1 Purpose + 1 Community = Big Change. Recognizing that even the smallest donation can create a ripple effect of positivity, Harvest House invites every member of the community to participate by contributing just one dollar (or the change in their pocket).
"One dollar helps a little, but if we all give a little, we can make big change," said Jennifer Woods, Executive Director at Harvest House. "Your small change can truly make a Big Change in the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors."
From August 2 through August 9, donation jars will be available at various businesses throughout the greater Burleson area. Community members are encouraged to look for these jars and donate a dollar (or the change in their pocket). They can also click now to donate a dollar online. Businesses interested in hosting a donation jar are invited to contact Harvest House at harvest@yourharvesthouse.org.
Harvest House plays a vital role in providing essential resources and support to individuals and families facing hardship. Through initiatives like "Power of ONE," Harvest House continues to uphold its commitment to fostering a compassionate and resilient community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
"We are excited about the potential impact of 'Power of ONE' and are grateful for the support of our community partners and donors," added Woods. "Together, we can create positive change that extends far beyond the duration of this campaign."
About Harvest House: Harvest House is a 40-year-old nonprofit that provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to low-to-moderate income families in Johnson and southeast Tarrant Counties. Through collaborative partnerships and community engagement, Harvest House strives to empower individuals, strengthen families, and build a resilient community. For more information on how to get involved or to learn about programs and services, please visit the Harvest House website.
