Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against officers of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Bolt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOLT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Bolt’s product, BDC-1001, was less effective than the Company had represented to investors and was in fact unlikely to meet its pre-defined success criteria; (ii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the clinical and/or commercial prospects of Bolt’s product pipeline, on which the Company primarily relies to sustain its business model; and (iii) all of the foregoing subjected Bolt to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and substantial workforce reduction.



If you bought shares of Bolt between February 5, 2021 and May 14, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bolt-biotherapeutics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 3, 2024.

