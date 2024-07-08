Edna's Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Company Partners with Dirty Hands to Greatly Expand its Nationwide Presence in the US
Edna's Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co. partners with Dirty Hands, enhancing US market presence to boost distribution and market reach.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edna's Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Company, a leading innovator in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Dirty Hands (DH), a family owned and operated company focused on supporting sales in the natural products industry. Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company, an award winning non-alcoholic beverage company has engaged Dirty Hands Brokerage Company as its chosen partner to expand upon its already growing presence in the US market place, thus enabling Edna's to reach new heights in terms of distribution and continue its market penetration.
Dirty Hands is a family owned and operated company focused on supporting sales and merchandising in the natural products industry. Representing over 50 brand partners the company currently sells to 3,830 headquarters while making over 4,000 retail calls/visits per month to top retailers in every major metro across the United States. Dirty Hands prides itself on being "of service" to every store they sell to/visit and help out in any way they can on any given day. "Edna’s is thrilled to embark on this journey with Dirty Hands," said Nicholas Houghton, CEO of Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company. "Their reputation for excellence in promoting natural and consumer-friendly products perfectly aligns with our vision of offering high-quality non-alcoholic beverages to a broader audience. Together, we look forward to introducing our innovative cocktail alternatives to even more consumers who seek delicious and healthier drink options."
Will Ahearn, Dirty Hands President says “We are excited to announce our partnership with Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company. This collaboration unites our shared passion for quality and innovation, promising to deliver exceptional non-alcoholic options to a flourishing health conscious community." This partnership comes on the heels of 4 recent medals at the World Alcohol Free Awards, in London, UK https://www.worldafawards.com/results to add to numerous other awards and accolades, in the NA category, including 4 medals from the IWSC in 2023 and 2024.
About Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co:
Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co is a Vancouver-based company that produces all-natural, award winning non-alcoholic beverages that combine top quality ingredients with innovative flavors. With a commitment to quality and taste, Edna’s offers a range of sophisticated cocktails designed to elevate any occasion without the need for alcohol. Edna’s is designed to be enjoyed alcohol-free, cold, over ice, but with the versatility to be used seamlessly, as a mixer. Edna’s core mission is to provide delicious, inclusive, and accessible cocktail options to a world, rethinking its relationship with alcohol.
For more information, visit ednascocktails.com
Nicholas Devine
Edna's Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Company
+1 604-505-5248
nickd@ednascocktails.com
