Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,682 in the last 365 days.

Miami County Prosecutor Named New Municipal Court Judge

Image of a man wearing a dark blue suit and red and blue tie.

Anthony Kendell

Image of a man wearing a dark blue suit and red and blue tie.

Anthony Kendell

Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell will soon transition to the county’s municipal court bench, filing the vacant seat left by the retirement of Judge Gary Nasal.

Appointed by Governor Mike DeWine on July 2, Kendell will assume office on July 22.

Kendell began his career at the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office in 1993 as a law clerk. In 1996, he was hired as an assistant prosecuting attorney. He served as the Tipp City prosecutor from 2000 to 2011 before returning to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office as the first assistant prosecuting attorney. He held that position until becoming prosecutor in 2013.

He earned his juris doctor from the University of Dayton Law School and his bachelor's degree in economics and economic theory from Wright State University in 1991. Kendell also holds an associate degree in engineering from Edison State Community College.

Kendell is a member of the Miami County Bar Association, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58. In his community, Kendell is a member of the Grace Baptist Church and Friends for Riverside. Kendell also served in the 178th TAC Fighter Group of the Ohio Air National Guard from 1982 until 1988.

You just read:

Miami County Prosecutor Named New Municipal Court Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more