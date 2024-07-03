Miami County Prosecutor Named New Municipal Court Judge

Anthony Kendell

Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell will soon transition to the county’s municipal court bench, filing the vacant seat left by the retirement of Judge Gary Nasal.

Appointed by Governor Mike DeWine on July 2, Kendell will assume office on July 22.

Kendell began his career at the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office in 1993 as a law clerk. In 1996, he was hired as an assistant prosecuting attorney. He served as the Tipp City prosecutor from 2000 to 2011 before returning to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office as the first assistant prosecuting attorney. He held that position until becoming prosecutor in 2013.

He earned his juris doctor from the University of Dayton Law School and his bachelor's degree in economics and economic theory from Wright State University in 1991. Kendell also holds an associate degree in engineering from Edison State Community College.

Kendell is a member of the Miami County Bar Association, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58. In his community, Kendell is a member of the Grace Baptist Church and Friends for Riverside. Kendell also served in the 178th TAC Fighter Group of the Ohio Air National Guard from 1982 until 1988.