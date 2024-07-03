Teaming up to tackle impaired driving in Harris County and across the state

July 3, 2024

By Danny Perez

July and August are the calendar’s two deadliest months for drunk-driving fatalities, and TxDOT is tackling the issue through multiple strategies in the Houston area and across the state.

In the Houston area in 2023, there were 4,665 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 223 fatalities and 345 serious injuries. This includes Brazoria, Fort Bend, Harris, Galveston, Montgomery and Waller Counties.

To significantly reduce these numbers, TxDOT is addressing the situation utilizing a vast array of resources.

“We are working across agency lines to take care of this problem in our region and we are using all the resources available to us,” said Ugonna Ughanze, TxDOT Houston District Director of Transportation Operations. “TxDOT is actively involved in working on all aspects on traffic safety –engineering, education and enforcement.”

Ughanze and his team of traffic engineers and support staff regularly look at improving signage visibility while designing roads and intersections with enhanced safety features such as improved lighting and better roadway configurations. These roadway improvements help to boost safety along state roads in the Houston area. This work also includes implementing traffic management systems that can detect and respond to wrong way drivers who are often impaired.

TxDOT also leads the Houston Traffic Safety Coalition, which is a group of various government agencies, law enforcement partners and non-profits with the goal of ending impaired driving. The group is led by TxDOT Traffic Safety staff members Trey Salinas and James Adkins and meets regularly to talk about ways to collaborate and join forces to combat drinking and driving. Partners include Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the Houston Police Department and the American Automobile Association (AAA).

“We are so enthused by the participation and the messaging getting out to the public,” said Salinas. “We’ve made great progress but there is still more work to do.”

Recently, TxDOT joined DA Kim Ogg, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Acting Houston Police Chief Larry Satterwhite for a press conference to announce plans for the summer holidays to strictly enforce impaired driving laws. The collaboration has helped bring partners together to encourage everyone to plan ahead while also reminding motorists of the consequences of impaired driving.

“DWI and impaired driving are crimes that can hurt, maim or kill and would be completely preventable if everyone were to make a plan for a sober ride before they start drinking,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “That’s why we take it so seriously—if you’re drinking and you get pulled over, you’re going to jail.”

TxDOT also partners with law enforcement agencies by providing grants for traffic enforcement initiatives including drinking and driving. These grants provide a valuable resource to partnering agencies to dedicate law enforcement personnel to specific problem areas. Based on data, law enforcement agencies can target key roadways where DWI crashes are most high.

Using technology is also key to curbing DWI crashes, injuries and fatalities. The Houston ConnectSmart mobile app provides users with available and personalized intermodal travel options, transportation system updates, predictive travel times and more while influencing traveler behavior in real-time to encourage the use of alternative mobility options. Several times this year, the app has partnered with a ride-share company to provide coupon codes to help cover the cost of taking a sober ride home during the recent Houston Livestock Show, Rodeo and Independence Day holiday.

"Impaired driving remains a significant challenge on our Houston roads, and with the support of Houston ConnectSmart, we are taking proactive steps to promote safer and smarter driving habits," said Ughanze. "Our goal is to encourage individuals to utilize ride-hailing services instead of driving under the influence (DUI), ultimately making our roads safer for everyone."

Drunk driving crashes are completely preventable and it’s important to always plan ahead for a sober ride.