Disaster Recovery Center in Cabell County is Relocating to Wayne County, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the Christ Temple Church located at 2400 Johnstown Road Huntington is closing today, July 3, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Cabell County Christ Temple Church 2400 Johnstown Road Huntington, WV 25701 Hours of operation: Closing July 3, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Another DRC will be opening in Wayne County at the Wayne County Office of Emergency Services located at 1 Hendricks Street, Wayne, on July 5, 2024. It will remain open until July 10, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Wayne County Wayne County Office of Emergency Services 1 Hendricks Street, Wayne, WV 25570 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 5 through July 10, 2024

The Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening on a rotating basis at two locations, including Cabell County and Wayne County for the next few weeks.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

