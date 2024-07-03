Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,697 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in response to Thompson Fire

BUTTE COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte County to support the response to the Thompson Fire, which has burned approximately 4,000 acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. A copy of the proclamation can be found here

The Governor yesterday announced that California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of resources to suppress the fast-moving fire.

Amid extreme fire weather across Northern California, the Governor was briefed by CAL FIRE and CalOES officials at the CAL FIRE McClellan Air Tanker Base yesterday on the Thompson Fire response and this year’s wildfire season.

Governor Newsom at CAL FIRE McClellan Air Tanker Base 

You just read:

Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in response to Thompson Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more