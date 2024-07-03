Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in response to Thompson Fire

BUTTE COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte County to support the response to the Thompson Fire, which has burned approximately 4,000 acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. A copy of the proclamation can be found here.

The Governor yesterday announced that California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of resources to suppress the fast-moving fire.

Amid extreme fire weather across Northern California, the Governor was briefed by CAL FIRE and CalOES officials at the CAL FIRE McClellan Air Tanker Base yesterday on the Thompson Fire response and this year’s wildfire season.

Governor Newsom at CAL FIRE McClellan Air Tanker Base