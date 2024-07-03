DNREC to Hold Virtual Joint Public Hearing July 9 on Proposed Offshore Wind Project

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a joint virtual public hearing Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m. on multiple permit applications and authorization requests made to DNREC by wind energy developer US Wind, Inc. involving Delaware aspects of the company’s proposed Maryland offshore wind project. The proposed project comprises up to four offshore/onshore export cables, of which portions would be located under Delaware-regulated wetlands and subaqueous lands in the Atlantic Ocean within Delaware state waters and the Indian River Bay.

The offshore/onshore export cables for the US Wind Maryland project are proposed to land in Delaware at 3R’s Beach parking lot in Delaware Seashore State Park and to interconnect into a proposed substation to be constructed adjacent to the Indian River Power Plant in Sussex County, Delaware. The proposed cabling covers 15.2 miles.

The proposed project will require permits and authorizations from DNREC for the installation of cable ducts and offshore/onshore export cables using horizontal direction drilling, dredging and trenching, and for the construction of a transition vault.

US Wind requires the following authorizations from two of DNREC’s divisions as follows:

Subaqueous Lands Permit – Division of Water

Water Quality Certification – Division of Water

Wetlands Permit – Division of Water

Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit – Division of Watershed Stewardship

For information on attending the joint virtual public hearing, and to register to make oral comment during the hearing, visit de.gov/dnrechearings. Closed captioning in over 20 languages, including English and Spanish, is available to attendees via the Zoom platform used for all DNREC public hearings. Anyone wishing to offer oral comments during DNREC Public Hearings must pre-register no later than noon of the date of the virtual hearing at de.gov/dnreccomments. The public comment period for the US Wind proposed offshore wind project will be open through Sept. 9, 2024. Comments will be accepted in written form via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov, using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments, or by U.S. Mail to Ms. Lisa Vest, Public Hearing Officer, DNREC Office of the Secretary, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901. Social media or text messaging platforms will not be accepted for submission to the record.

Copies of the US Wind permit applications to the two DNREC divisions, along with supporting documents, can be viewed online at https://de.gov/dnrecnotices. For additional details about the proposed project as involves Delaware, along with related documents, visit de.gov/uswind.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Water manages and protects Delaware’s water resources. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov;

###