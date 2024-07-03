Industrial Distribution Market Size to Surpass USD 12.39 Trillion by 2033

The global industrial distribution market size is calculated at USD 8.41 trillion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 12.39 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial distribution market size was USD 8.06 trillion in 2023, accounted for USD 8.41 trillion in 2024, and is estimated to be worth around USD 12.39 trillion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The industrial distribution market is driven by increasing manufacturing units, changing customer preferences, and advanced technology.



The industrial distribution market encompasses the segment of the supply chain focused on distributing industrial products, equipment, and services to various industries such as manufacturing, construction, energy, transportation, and more. Industrial Distribution refers to the transfer of industrial goods from manufacturing to the industrial supply chain, with an Industrial Distributor acting as a sales organization to facilitate this movement. Traditionally, these distributors supplied largely MRO or OEM items to other manufacturers, but the phrase has expanded to cover a wide range of wholesale distributors that work across all trade lines.

According to the National Association of Wholesale Distributors, the ID sector has over 30,000 organizations that produce more than $7.4 trillion in sales each year. These sales groups link manufacturers with retailers, commercial, institutional, and government end customers. An Industrial Distribution degree prepares students for high-level technical sales and leadership positions in a worldwide industry that touches all aspects of life.

Industrial Distribution Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product, 2021 to 2023



By Product 2021 2022 2023 MRO Supplies 2,362.2 2,459.7 2,561.9 Electrical Equipment & Supplies 2,022.4 2,113.3 2,209.0 OEM Supplies 1,119.0 1,178.7 1,241.9 Hand Tools & Power Tools 739.5 768.2 798.3 Bearings 471.3 489.3 508.1 Office Equipment & Supplies 223.9 232.7 242.0 Others (Includes packaging, industrial machinery, farm, lawn, and garden supplies) 471.8 486.7 502.1

Industrial Distribution Market Revenue, By Application, 2021 to 2023 (USD Billion)



By Application 2021 2022 2023 eCommerce 2,408.9 2,519.8 2,636.5 Offline 5,001.1 5,208.8 5,426.8

Industrial Distribution Market Key Insights

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 41.5% in 2023

By product, the MRO supplies segment has held the major revenue share of 31.77% in 2023.

By applications, the offline segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.30% in 2023.



Industrial Distribution Market Projections for Growth by Region Shows:

The North America industrial distribution market size was valued at USD 3.34 trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 4.79 trillion by 2033 with a CAGR of 3.65% from 2024 to 2033.



The Europe industrial distribution market size was estimated at USD 1.21 trillion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1.86 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.41% from 2024 to 2033.



The Asia Pacific industrial distribution market size was accounted for USD 2.69 trillion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 4.31 trillion by 2033 with a CAGR of 4.81% from 2024 to 2033.



U.S. Industrial Distribution Market Size and Forecast

The U.S. industrial distribution market size reached USD 2.84 trillion in 2023 and is predicted to be worth around USD 4.09 trillion by 2033 with a CAGR of 3.71% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the industrial distribution market in 2023. The introduction of new technologies is expected to cause substantial changes in the industrial distribution business during the next several years. Industry 4.0 technologies such as 3D printing, robots, and blockchain are projected to transform supply chain management by improving automation, customization, and traceability of items. The circular economy concepts, which emphasize product lifecycle management, resource efficiency, and waste reduction, may result in closed-loop supply chains and sustainable business practices.

The transition to predictive maintenance models and servitization is intended to disrupt existing business models by providing value-added services such as maintenance, repairs, and equipment leasing in addition to product sales. These developments indicate a dynamic and transformational future for the industrial distribution business.

Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period in the industrial distribution market. Many governments in the region are focusing on infrastructure development, industrial policies, and trade agreements that support industrial growth. These initiatives create a conducive environment for industrial distribution activities. Asia-Pacific has also been adopting advanced technologies in manufacturing and logistics, which has improved efficiency in supply chain management and distribution networks. This technological adoption has further fueled the growth of industrial distribution in the region.

Industrial Distribution Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Industrial Distribution Market Size in 2033 USD 12.39 Trillion Industrial Distribution Market Size in 2024 USD 8.41 Trillion Industrial Distribution Market Growth Rate CAGR of 4.39% from 2024 to 2033 Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Product, Applications and Region Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World

Industrial Distribution Market Segments Outlook

Product Outlook

The MRO supplies segment dominated the industrial distribution market in 2023. MRO is critical to the supply chain because it ensures smooth operation, reduces downtime, and increases operational efficiency. It entails regular maintenance and rapid repairs to keep equipment and machinery in peak operating condition. This reduces equipment failures, increases asset longevity, and improves operational efficiency. MRO management reduces downtime by guaranteeing the availability of important tools, spare parts, and services for prompt repairs. It also improves safety and compliance by assuring the availability of safety equipment, performing appropriate inspections, and carrying out repairs.

Inefficient MRO management can result in excess inventory, redundant purchases, and excessive maintenance expenditures. Organizations may save money and streamline operations by employing effective inventory management strategies, streamlining procurement procedures, and utilizing predictive maintenance approaches. MRO tasks sometimes entail working with vendors to purchase replacement parts and maintenance services. Prioritizing and optimizing MRO processes may help firms achieve operational excellence, increase customer satisfaction, and promote overall company success.

Application Outlook

The offline segment dominated the industrial distribution market in 2023. Retail storefronts, trade exhibitions, direct sales, and distributors are all examples of offline distribution channels that help businesses reach and satisfy their clients. They let businesses demonstrate their products or services in a physical form, so garnering greater attention and interest.

Offline distribution channels may also help clients build trust and loyalty by offering personalized interactions, and after-sales care. Participating in trade exhibitions, events, or awards may help you establish your name and credibility in the business. Offline distribution channels may enhance the consumer experience by providing value-added services, rewards, or entertainment.

Furthermore, physical distribution channels allow businesses to benefit from retail partnerships by gaining access to other established merchants' existing customer bases, distribution networks, or marketing channels. This can help expand reach and exposure, benefiting from the supermarket's brand recognition and trust.

Industrial Distribution Market Dynamics

Drivers

Cost and Speed

The distribution system has both downsides and benefits for consumer costs. Locals face additional costs when transferring items to an industrial distribution center and conveying them to a retail shop. However, for manufacturers who serve wide geographic areas, it saves money over Direct Store Delivery (DSD) since it allows big volumes of goods to move at a lower cost than moving a limited number of things as they sell.

Staff and Administrative Training

Because of uniformity, the industrial distribution system provides advantages when training workers and administrators to manage and monitor centers. In huge warehouses, equipment is moved over conveyor belts and stored using storage systems. Staff and managers have the abilities and knowledge to migrate to a network of centers without requiring extensive training, allowing them to continue working in new distribution locations.

Restraint: Lack of data

Leaders are 72% more likely to incorporate business analytics into the ERP system, resulting in improved decision-making and more accurate demand planning. Data analytics is critical in the industrial distribution market because it increases agility and visibility. Lack of data can result in difficult demand planning, inefficient inventory management, lengthy decision-making processes, and fragmented data influx. In omnichannel e-commerce, distributors have issues with real-time communication among departments and managing business resources and data. A consolidated data source is critical for efficiently channeling workflow and managing business resources.

Opportunity: Digital transformation and automation

The industrial distribution business is undergoing a substantial move toward digital transformation and automation, driven by the desire to improve inventory management and operating efficiencies. Multi-echelon inventory optimization and machine learning are being used to optimize planning processes, synchronize stocking strategies, and better control inventory levels. This results in higher fill rates, lower costs, and better inventory mix control, particularly during economic swings such as inflation. These tools also improve visibility and communication, allowing planners to establish the best inventory levels based on service-level objectives for each item at each location. This led to a more efficient supply chain and a better customer experience, owing to increased service quality and product availability.

Digital transformation and automation are more than simply technology updates. They represent a fundamental shift in inventory management and customer service, assisting businesses in managing market issues and remaining competitive in a rapidly changing industrial distribution market environment.

Industrial Distribution Market Leaders



WESCO International (Industrial)

Airgas, Air Liquide, US

Würth Industry (USA)

Border States (Industrial)

Kaman Distribution Group

Motion Industries

Rexel USA, Inc.

Fastenal Company

Wolseley Industrial Group

Sonepar USA (Industrial)

DXP Enterprises, Inc.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Descours et Cabaud

W.W. Grainger

F.W. Webb

Edgen Murray

MRC Global

HD Supply

Winsupply Inc.

MSC Industrial Supply

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Cushman & Wakefield assisted Dalfen Industrial with the sale and recapitalization of a 253,055-square-foot industrial property in Atlanta and Phoenix. The portfolio, held by Dalfen Industrial's Value-Add Fund IV, was recapitalized in a joint venture with RGA ReCap Inc. on behalf of Reinsurance Group of America Inc.



In June 2024, Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co. purchased Southern Anchor Bolt Co.'s South Carolina manufacturing and galvanizing facilities with the goal of expanding its U.S. manufacturing presence into the East while retaining industry-leading delivery times, service, and reliability. The United firm will provide a larger assortment of made-to-order anchor bolts, rods, studs, and other items, with 100% of clients in the United States receiving their orders within two business days.



In March 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon plans to expand its North American storage and distribution capabilities. Amazon's growth is part of its aim to compete with both online and physical competitors, with the new projects allegedly adding 16 million square feet to its footprint.



Industrial Distribution Market Segments

By Product

MRO Supplies

Electrical Equipment and Supplies

OEM Supplies

Hand Tools and Power Tools

Bearings

Office Equipment and Supplies

Others



By Applications

eCommerce

Offline



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



