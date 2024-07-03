Simply Done partners with Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th for PENCIL donation

Itasca, Illinois, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Done - a brand known for equipping households with all the essentials needed to get through life’s everyday tasks with confidence and ease – announced today that it is teaming up with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. to donate essential school supplies to the Public Education Needs Community Involvement & Leadership (PENCIL) organization as part of Visit Music City’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event. Simply Done is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member owners.

Simply Done is donating crayons, folders, glue sticks, markers, notebooks, pencils, pencil cases, rulers, scissors and more to benefit 500 Metro Nashville students. Products from this brand are currently available to purchase in thousands of stores across the country. To find a location closest to you, click here.

PENCIL links community resources with students and teachers at Metro Nashville Public Schools. During the Let Freedom Sing! event, $1 from each official event T-shirt sold will go to PENCIL. Event attendees are also encouraged to make a contribution to PENCIL.

This year’s event features multi-platinum global entertainer and GRAMMY-nominated Chris Young as the headliner. The free event held in downtown Nashville will also feature performances from a multi-genre lineup that includes Yola, Girl Named Tom, and Blessing Offor. The celebration caps off with one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows – which will incorporate drone light elements for the first time this year – synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony. For more information, click here.

For more information on Simply Done, visit www.besimplydone.com.

—About Topco Associates, LLC—

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Simply Done brand. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

