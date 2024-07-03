Bridge Deck Seals Scheduled on U.S. Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 75 in Harding and Perkins Counties

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Contact: Jonah Schmagel, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BUFFALO, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, July 8, 2024, bridge deck chip sealing projects are scheduled to start over the South Fork Grand River on U.S. Highway 85 south of Buffalo. After completion, the contractor will move to the bridge over the North Fork Grand River on S.D. Highway 75. The contractor will then complete a bridge deck chip seal over the South Fork Grand River on Highway 75.

Bridge decks will be sealed with a polymer material and aggregate to prevent intrusion of water and chemicals and provide a skid resistant surface.

The width on the bridges will be restricted to 13 feet on Highway 85 and 10 feet on Highway 75 during construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by stop signs through the work zones. Motorists can expect minimal delays during the project.

The prime contractor on the $635,302 project is J. V. Bailey Company, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The overall completion date for this project is Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

