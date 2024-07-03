EU4Youth IV: over 250 civil society organisations applied for small grant scheme to enhance youth work quality and outreach

The EU-funded ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, announced a grant competition in May for youth organisations operating in Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Valued at €15,000, the small grant scheme aimed to enhance the quality and outreach of youth work. Youth civil society organisations (CSOs) were invited to propose and pilot innovative measures and practices engaging young people, particularly those from remote and underprivileged areas. The focus areas include climate change and environment, inclusion of youth with fewer opportunities, enhancing youth participation at local and national levels, and youth participation in Ukraine’s recovery (exclusive to Ukraine).

The call received applications from over 250 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across all four countries, highlighting substantial demand and engagement within the civil society of these Eastern Partnership countries. Following careful examination in the coming months, dozens of organisations will begin implementing projects in their communities to create greater impact for young people.

The funding opportunity is provided within the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project co-funded by the European Union and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) as part of the ‘Strengthening Civil Society in the Eastern Partnership’ project.