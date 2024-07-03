Revolutionary New Event Services Platform Party Central Launches in UK

LONDON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party Central, an innovative platform designed to streamline and elevate the way private events, weddings, parties, and corporate events are organised, has launched in the UK. This groundbreaking platform combines technological prowess with deep industry expertise to transform the landscape for event planners, service suppliers, and customers alike.



Party Central has launched with a mission to make event planning exciting and effortless. By connecting users with the best suppliers in the business, the platform ensures that every event is a hit without the usual hassle.

Party Central offers a comprehensive suite of features that promise to make event planning more accessible and enjoyable. Users can access the UK’s largest pool of event suppliers, from caterers and DJs to venues and decorators. The platform includes both top-tier professionals and emerging talents, providing a wide range of options for any event, with a particular focus on weddings, parties, and corporate events. Each vendor is rigorously vetted by Party Central, guaranteeing top-quality and reliable services, ensuring customers can trust the excellence of the suppliers they book through the platform.

As an independent and non-biased platform, Party Central treats all suppliers equally, ensuring a fair and level playing field for everyone.

Cost efficiency is another key advantage of Party Central. The platform negotiates the best rates with suppliers, passing the savings on to customers. High-quality services are available for every budget, ensuring value for money. The intuitive platform simplifies the booking process, allowing customers to plan their entire event in one place. Users receive a tailored package via email or WhatsApp, complete with a secure checkout link.

Behind the scenes, Party Central leverages advanced artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, scale operations, and provide personalised recommendations to users. This AI-powered innovation allows the company to grow aggressively while maintaining high standards of service delivery and customer satisfaction.

The entrepreneurs behind Party Central, Tej Randeva and Dav Panesar, bring decades of combined experience across various industries, including tech, brokerage, finance, events, and luxury services. Their diverse backgrounds and successful ventures have laid the foundation for Party Central's innovative approach and ambitious growth plans.

Dav Panesar, co-founder of Party Central, said: “We are an extension of our suppliers’ businesses, helping them reach a wider audience and grow their operations. We're not just a platform; we're partners in success. Our aim is to boost business for our suppliers and make event planning effortless for our customers.”

Party Central is committed to driving business for suppliers while providing customers with a seamless booking experience. Tej Randeva, co-founder of Party Central, added: “Event planning should be exciting and effortless. Our platform connects users with the best suppliers in the business, ensuring every event is a hit without the hassle.”

In addition to transforming event planning, Party Central is contributing to local employment. The company plans to create at least five new jobs in its new booking office in the Greater London area, supporting the local economy and providing opportunities for growth and development.

Following its launch, Party Central is poised for significant growth. A dedicated UK sales team will drive market presence and customer engagement, while the new UK headquarters will enhance team coordination and service offerings. The company plans to expand its services across various sectors, including corporate events, private parties, weddings, and destination weddings, working with both UK and international suppliers such as artists and more. By diversifying its offerings, Party Central aims to become the UK’s go-to platform for all event planning needs.

For further details, please visit www.partycentral.co.uk . Suppliers looking to join the Party Central network can sign up at partners.partycentral.co.uk .





CONTACT Tej Randeva COMPANY Party Central PHONE 07944 076 870 EMAIL trandeva@gmail.com WEB https://partycentral.co.uk/