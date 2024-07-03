The Rise of 5G Services Market: A $427.7 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - AT&T, Rapid7, Verizon, Orange, Mangata Networks | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 98.3 billion in 2023 to USD 427.7 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Security concerns play a paramount role in the evolution and widespread adoption of 5G networks. As businesses and governments increasingly rely on advanced connectivity, the implementation of robust security features becomes imperative.

The transition to 5G introduces enhanced encryption and authentication protocols, addressing vulnerabilities and mitigating potential cyber threats. This heightened focus on security is not only a response to the growing sophistication of cyberattacks but also a proactive measure to instill confidence in users and stakeholders. For businesses, secure 5G networks are fundamental to protecting sensitive data, ensuring the integrity of communications, and safeguarding against potential disruptions. Governments, recognizing the strategic importance of secure communication infrastructure, are driving the adoption of 5G with fortified security measures to create resilient networks capable of withstanding evolving cyber threats.

5G Services Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in mobile network data traffic Need to transform mobile broadband experience Accelerated digital transformation across verticals Development of smart infrastructure Timely availability of 5G-compatible devices from several vendors

Restraints:

High deployment costs.

Opportunities:

Global proliferation of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Increase in demand for high reliability and low latency networks. Introduction of massive IoT ecosystem and critical communications services

List of Top Companies in 5G Services Market:

AT&T (US)

China Mobile (China)

Verizon Communications (US)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Vodafone Group (UK)

SK Telecom (South Korea)

BT Group (UK)

China Telecom (China)

Orange (France)

KT Corporation (South Korea)

By end user, the consumer segment is expected to have largest market size during the forecast period.

The impact of 5G on video conferencing experiences has been a key driver in the growth of this transformative technology within the consumer segment. The high-quality video and audio delivered by 5G, coupled with low latency, have revolutionized virtual meetings, online collaboration, and remote work interactions. This enhancement is particularly crucial as more individuals embrace flexible work arrangements and digital collaboration tools. The seamless and immersive nature of 5G-powered video conferencing contributes to increased productivity and efficiency in professional settings. The technology enables high-resolution video streaming , clear audio communication, and real-time collaboration on shared documents, fostering a virtual environment that closely mimics in-person interactions. This has become especially relevant in a global context where remote work and virtual collaboration have become integral components of modern professional life. As the consumer segment increasingly values connectivity, convenience, and high-quality digital experiences, 5G's role in optimizing video conferencing is a fundamental driver propelling its growth and adoption.

By application, smart healthcare segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

5G technology is poised to revolutionize healthcare by enabling innovative smart healthcare applications. 5G offers ultra-fast data transfer speeds and drastically reduced latency (delay) in communication. This is critical for real-time applications like remote surgery and teles consultations with minimal lag. With 5G, wearable sensors and medical devices can transmit vital signs and health data in real-time, allowing doctors to monitor patients remotely and intervene promptly in emergencies. It facilitates high-definition video consultations, enabling specialists to remotely examine patients and provide more comprehensive care, especially in underserved areas. 5G's low latency paves the way for greater precision and control in robotic-assisted surgeries, potentially leading to improved outcomes and faster recovery times. This technology promises to transform healthcare delivery by making it more accessible, efficient, and personalized, ultimately leading to better patient care and improved health outcomes.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The burgeoning demand for high-quality, immersive online education has emerged as a significant driver propelling the growth of 5G in North America. With the educational landscape rapidly shifting toward digital platforms, 5G technology has become a linchpin in facilitating seamless e-learning experiences. The enhanced connectivity and low latency offered by 5G networks play a pivotal role in transforming traditional education models. This evolution allows for interactive and engaging educational content, fostering an environment where students and educators can collaborate seamlessly in real time. The robust and high-speed connectivity provided by 5G not only meets the surging demand for online learning platforms but also sets the stage for innovative and immersive educational experiences, contributing to the transformative impact of 5G on the education sector in North America.

