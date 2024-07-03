Sify Technologies announces the appointment of Dr. Ajay Kumar as Director on the Board

CHENNAI, India, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ajay Kumar as the incoming Director on the Board of Sify Technologies Limited.

An Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1985 batch, Dr. Ajay Kumar last served as the Defence Secretary for the Government of India and has deep expertise in the technology and policy domains. Previously, as head of several government enterprises, he has scripted major successes in defence industry ecosystem including defence startup ecosystem through iDEX between 2017-2022, Digital India initiatives including Aadhaar, UPI, Jeevan Pramaan between 2014-2017 among others. Dr. Kumar has been instrumental in boosting performance of Defence PSUs during 2018-2022 and promoting startups in the drone and space sector between 2020-2021.

Dr. Kumar holds a B.Tech in electrical engineering, a Master's degree in applied economics from the University of Minnesota and a PhD in business administration from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

On superannuation, Dr. Kumar assumed the position of Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Department of Management Sciences and the Department of Economic Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Welcoming him on board, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kumar on board. I am convinced that his vast experience across multiple industries will add value to both our business strategy and corporate governance.”

Dr. Ajay Kumar remarked, “It gives me immense pleasure to join the Board of Sify Technologies Limited. Uniquely positioned, Sify stands out with its converged ecosystem of Networks, Data Centers and Digital tools. Over the years, they have also built a strong reputation for corporate governance.”

Mr. Vegesna concluded, “Three of our longest-serving Directors, Dr. T H Chowdary, Mr. C B Mouli and Mr. C E S Azariah take leave from the Board on completion of their tenure. I, and the entire Sify family, benefitted greatly from their mentorship and extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation for the services rendered.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, medium and small businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom, UAE and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

