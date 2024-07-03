Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) Reviews Positive Results Seen in Pancreatic Cancer Pain Trial in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix, discusses preliminary positive results from the first five “lead-in” patients in the Company’s ongoing human clinical trial



THE WOODLANDS, TX , July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that it recently participated in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment .

For the segment, Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix, discussed the current standard of care for people with pancreatic cancer pain and how Autonomix is working to significantly advance pain management and allow for more effective intervention with fewer side effects that can improve quality of life for these patients. Additionally, Dr. Schwartz highlighted some key takeaways from the preliminary positive results from the first five “lead-in” patients in the Company’s ongoing proof-of-concept (PoC) human clinical trial and what this means for the Company, for patients, and for the Autonomix technology moving forward.

The “What This Means” segment can be accessed here .

The Company recently announced preliminary positive results from the first five “lead-in” patients in the Company’s ongoing PoC human clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of delivering transvascular energy to ablate relevant problematic nerves and mitigate pain in patients with pancreatic cancer pain and highlighted patient testimonials from some of the trial participants and treating physician. Click here to watch the testimonials .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without an effective solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

