Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 25, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until August 1, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 760 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations                                                       
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457


Primary Logo

