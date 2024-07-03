Thumzup Welcomes I Heart Mac & Cheese and More’s Los Angeles Location to AdTech Platform

Customers can now earn cash for sharing their experiences at the popular mac and cheese restaurant through the Thumzup app



Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), an innovator in social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to welcome I Heart Mac & Cheese Los Angeles to its roster of advertising partners on its cutting-edge social media AdTech platform.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a rapidly expanding fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls with a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, grilled cheese sandwiches. Fans of the restaurant now have a unique opportunity to earn money by sharing their delicious experiences via the Thumzup app.

This collaboration comes as I Heart Mac & Cheese and More continues to expand its footprint, bringing its beloved menu of cheesy delights to more communities. The restaurant offers a diverse selection of mac and cheese creations, from classic combinations to unique flavors, all made with high-quality ingredients and available in vegan and gluten-free options.

“We are delighted to welcome I Heart Mac & Cheese and More to the Thumzup network,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “Their innovative approach to a classic favorite makes them an ideal partner for our platform. By teaming up with I Heart Mac & Cheese and More, we aim to help them engage with their loyal customers and attract new fans eager to share their culinary adventures.”

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

