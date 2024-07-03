GRC Software Market is Poised to Grow a Robust CAGR of +13.6% by 2030
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the GRC Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.
The latest study released on the Global GRC Software Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The GRC Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include: Software AG (Germany), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), RSA Security LLC (United States), IBM (United States), DTS Solution (United Arab Emirates), SAI Global (Australia), SAS Institute (United States), Logicgate (United States), AuditBoard (United States)
Definition:
GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) software refers to a specialized platform or suite of tools designed to help organizations manage and integrate their governance, risk management, and compliance activities.
Market Drivers:
1. Digital transformation initiatives
2. Data security And Privacy Concerns
Market Opportunities:
1. Expansion in emerging markets
2. demand for cloud-based GRC Platforms
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In April 2023, LogicGate, a leading provider of GRC solutions through its Risk Cloud platform, unveiled new solutions at RSAC 2023 to transform business risk into a strategic advantage. These new offerings inside LogicGate Risk Cloud include a Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution, Fully-Managed Cyber Risk Quantification in partnership with Protiviti, and an Accelerated FedRAMP Certification Application. A significant worldwide standard is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), an EU regulation that oversees the gathering, retention, and utilization of personal information. Adhering to GDPR requires strong data security measures and transparent user consent guidelines in GRC software. In addition, rules that are specific to certain industries, such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) for publicly traded companies in the US, frequently require specific protocols for keeping records and reporting compliance. GRC software is essential for organizations to navigate complex regulations by simplifying data management, automating compliance workflows, and aiding in reporting processes.
The Global GRC Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
GRC Software Market is Segmented by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs) by Type (Web-based GRC solutions, Cloud-based GRC solutions) by By Industry (Finance, IT, Operations, Legal) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global GRC Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the GRC Software market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the GRC Software
• -To showcase the development of the GRC Software market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the GRC Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the GRC Software
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the GRC Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
GRC Software Market Study Coverages:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of GRC Software market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• GRC Software Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• GRC Software Market Production by Region GRC Software Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in GRC Software Market Report:
• GRC Software Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• GRC Software Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on GRC Software Market
• GRC Software Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2030)
• GRC Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2030)
• GRC Software Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Web-based GRC solutions, Cloud-based GRC solutions}
• GRC Software Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis GRC Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is GRC Software market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for GRC Software near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global GRC Software market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
