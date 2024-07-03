Pet Toys Market Growth Expected to See Next Level: PetSafe, Chuckit!, West Paw
Pet Toys Market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Pet Toys Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
Stay up-to-date with Global Pet Toys Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Toys Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Pet Toys market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include: KONG Company (United States), PetSafe (United States), Chuckit! (United States), Outward Hound (United States), Trixie (Germany), Nylabone (United States), JW Pet Company (United States), West Paw (United States), Planet Dog (United States), Catit (Canada)
Definition:
Pet toys refer to objects specifically designed for pets to play with, typically to provide physical and mental stimulation. These toys come in various forms, such as chew toys, interactive toys, balls, puzzles, and plush toys, among others. Pet toys serve several purposes, including exercising pets, preventing boredom, promoting dental health (in the case of chew toys), and fostering cognitive development through interactive play. They are made from a variety of materials, including rubber, plastic, fabric, and natural fibers, ensuring suitability and safety for different types of pets like dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals.
Market Drivers:
Increased Disposable Income
Humanization of Pets
Market Opportunities:
1)Sustainable and Eco-friendly Products
2)Technological Integration
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In 2023, Fressnapf Tierfutter GmbH acquired Jumper Groep, which is a specialty pet products retailer in Netherlands. This acquisition will strengthen its business position. In 2021, Petz Group acquired Cansei de Ser Gato (CDSG), largest digital content platform dedicated exclusively to cat products in Brazil. With this acquisition, it will strengthen its business position in the country.
The Global Pet Toys Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Pet Toys Market is Segmented by Type (Plush Toys, Rope Toys, Ball Toys, Others) by By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Pet Toys market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Pet Toys market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Pet Toys
• -To showcase the development of the Pet Toys market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Pet Toys market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Pet Toys
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Pet Toys market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
