CorMedix Inc. Announces Outpatient Availability of DefenCath

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it has commenced commercialization of DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) to outpatient dialysis centers and vascular access clinics where patients receive outpatient dialysis and catheter placement services. The outpatient launch coincides with the effective date of July 1st for outpatient reimbursement of DefenCath as directed by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).



CorMedix received NDA approval of DefenCath under the Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs (LPAD) on November 15, 2023, and began commercialization of the product in the inpatient setting on April 15, 2024. This week CorMedix began shipping orders for DefenCath to dialysis operators under previously announced commercial agreements, and anticipates additional customer agreements and orders in the upcoming weeks.

“I am very excited to have now commenced outpatient distribution of DefenCath, an important milestone for CorMedix and for patients, who will now have access to the first and only FDA approved antimicrobial catheter lock solution,” says CorMedix CEO, Joseph Todisco. “I am impressed with how efficiently our customers are rolling out the launch of DefenCath thus far, and I am looking forward to expanding access in the upcoming months as we solidify additional customer contracts.”

DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin)

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

These highlights do not include all the information needed to use DefenCath safely and effectively. See full prescribing information for DefenCath.

LIMITED POPULATION: DefenCath is indicated to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) in adult patients with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis (HD) through a central venous catheter (CVC). This drug is indicated for use in a limited and specific population of patients.

DefenCath is contraindicated and has warnings and precautions in patients with:

Known heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

Known hypersensitivity to any drug products in DefenCath, including taurolidine, heparin or the citrate excipient or pork products.

If exposure to either of the above occurs, discontinue use of DefenCath and institute appropriate supportive measures.

To report any safety concerns including suspected adverse reactions, contact CorMedix Inc. at 1-888-424-6345 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and began outpatient commercialization on July 1st following the effectiveness of outpatient reimbursement from CMS. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix’s prospects should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, and readers are directed to the Risk Factors identified in CorMedix’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

