Olink® Introduces Global Network of Certified Service Providers to Accelerate Protein Biomarker Discovery
UPPSALA, Sweden, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK), a global leader in proteomics, introduces its inaugural network of Olink® Certified Service Providers. The group of Olink Certified Service Providers represent leading contract research organizations (CROs) and service labs around the world.
Cutting-Edge Technology, Commitment to Excellence
To become an Olink Certified Service Provider, each organization must undergo training, annual concordance testing, and re-certification to demonstrate their ability to consistently perform Olink workflows with the highest quality. By combining their expertise with Olink’s next-generation proteomics solutions, researchers can conveniently access this cutting-edge technology through a global network of trusted providers.
“At Olink, we uphold unwavering standards of precision, reliability, and scientific excellence across all services based on our proprietary technology,” affirms Mike Irwin, Vice President, Global Sales, Support, and Marketing at Olink. “Every member of the Olink Certified Service Provider network has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in utilizing our platforms and are ready to support the global research community.”
Accelerating Research, Democratizing Proteomics
Olink Certified Service Providers represent an innovative ecosystem designed to accelerate scientific discovery by making access to Olink technology as simple as possible. “This network gives every scientist, regardless of their infrastructure, access to the most powerful proteomics technologies for biomarker research,” emphasizes Mike Irwin.
The inaugural network of Olink Certified Service Providers is comprised of a diverse group of renowned organizations, each possessing the expertise and infrastructure to support even the most demanding research initiatives. The current members (alphabetically) include:
AssayGate
Australian Genome Research Facility
BioXpedia
CheckImmune
Core Facility Metabolomics and Proteomics, Helmholtz Munich
CRLB-GMEL, Hamilton Health Sciences
Discovery Life Sciences
Firalis Molecular Precision SA
Fulgent Genetics
GENEWIZ from Azenta Life Sciences
Immune Assessment Laboratory, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Immune Monitoring and Cancer Omics Labs at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute
LIFE & BRAIN
LuminoDx
Microcoat
NBCC-HTS (Sinai Heath System)
NovogeneAIT Genomics
Protavio
Psomagen Inc
Randox
Sampled
Sequanta Technologies
Sirona Dx
Source BioScience
Svar Life Science
Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research
Universidad CEU San Pablo, Institute of Molecular Applied Medicine Nemesio Díez (IMMA-ND)
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
WuXi AppTec
The most up to date and complete list of Olink Certified Service Providers can be found here.
About Olink
Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “outlook,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “currently, “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.