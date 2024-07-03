Sulfamic Acid Market Growth to USD 416.24 million by 2034 Driven by Increased Consumption in Paper and Pulp Manufacturing | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Explore how Sulfamic Acid is Shaping Wastewater Management Procedures and Reducing Water Scarcity Globally due to its Properties as a Powerful Chlorine Neutralizer

NEWARK, Del, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sulfamic acid market is projected to register a 3.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market value is expected to increase from USD 286.28 million in 2024 to USD 416.24 million by 2034. The versatile applications of sulfamic acid in miscellaneous industrial processes, cleaning products, and water treatment have contributed to a significant demand for this acid. Sulfamic acid is used as a cleaning agent in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care. Additionally, its effectiveness in water treatment processes has made it a popular choice among water treatment plants.



In agriculture, sulfuric acid is known to be a source of nitrogen and a soil conditioner. It can be added to fertilizer to increase the availability of nitrogen for plants. Furthermore, sulfamic acid is useful in agricultural activities where managing soil pH is essential for optimum plant development because of its capacity to modify soil pH.

A crucial step in the synthesis of several medicinal molecules is sulfamic acid. It is used in the production of antibiotics, antiviral medicines, and pharmaceutical intermediates, among other pharmaceuticals. It is a favored option in pharmaceutical manufacturing due to its excellent purity and compatibility with pharmaceutical operations.

Sulfamic acid is mostly used as a cleaning and descaling agent in the food processing industry. In food manufacturing facilities, it cleans equipment surfaces of mineral deposits, scale, and stains to maintain sanitary conditions and food safety regulations. It is appropriate for usage in settings where food is processed due to its efficiency in eliminating impurities without leaving residues.

Sulfamic acid is less expensive but still effective compared to other compounds. Because of its price, it appeals to sectors looking for economical solutions that don't sacrifice performance. Furthermore, because sulfamic acid may be used in various applications, businesses in multiple industries can benefit from economies of scale and simplified procurement procedures.

Growing Application in Water Treatment Plants to Drive Demand

Sulfamic acid is expected to play a vital role in the water and wastewater treatment industry owing to its ability to eliminate deposits, corrosion, and stains. Increasing use of chlorine, a disinfectant, in water treatment procedures will likely help assure the safety and suitability of drinking water. Growing use of chlorine is anticipated to influence the market in the following ways:

An excess of residual chlorine in treated water can be undesirable due to its bad taste and significant health risks.

Sulfamic acid, a powerful chlorine neutralizer, is expected to rapidly convert free chlorine and chloramines to harmless chloride ions.

Innovative chlorine neutralization techniques are set to be critical for producing safe drinking water globally.

Scaling and fouling are a handful of issues that can reduce efficiency and raise maintenance costs for water treatment equipment.

Sulfamic acid is projected to be considered a vital element for maintaining the functionality and integrity of water treatment equipment due to its significant descaling properties.





“Sulfamic acid is being used more often in the food processing, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries due to its several uses and affordability. Sulfamic acid is expected to remain a valuable chemical with growing applications across various sectors as long as companies persist in their pursuit of sustainable and efficient solutions,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Sulfamic Acid Market

The United States sulfamic acid industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 25.2% through 2034.

through 2034. Japan’s sulfamic acid market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.5% through 2034.

through 2034. The Indian sulfamic acid industry is anticipated to see a CAGR of 20.2% through 2034.

through 2034. The German sulfamic acid industry is set to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.8% through 2034.

through 2034. China’s sulfamic acid market is expected to display a favorable CAGR of 28.5% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape of the Sulfamic Acid Market

Manufacturers of sulfamic acid are diversifying their product lines to cater to a range of markets, such as water treatment, cleaning products, and medicines. To keep customers satisfied and concentrate on new or specialized markets, they use quality control procedures. Additionally, they spend money on research and development to create novel product combinations with enhanced features or economic viability.

Businesses invest in environmentally friendly production techniques and encourage their usage in ecologically friendly applications as sustainability gains importance. This approach seeks to maintain excellent product quality while satisfying industry and customer demands.

Key Companies in the Sulfamic Acid Market

BASF SE

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA)

Transpek Industry Limited

Tianjin Xibeier International Co., Ltd.

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Nanjing Jinglong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc.

Shandong Xinghua Chemistry Co., Ltd.

DI-CORP

Palm Commodities International

Raviraj Chemicals

Vedic Orgo LLP

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Donau Chemie

Acuro Organics Limited

Shandong Mingda Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

LaizhouZhongda Chemicals Co., Ltd

Honeywell International

Hemadri Chemicals

Shree Sulfamic Chemicals

Altrans Liquids

Innova Priority Solution

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

JSC Pigment

Sheetal Chemicals





United States to Use Amidosulfonic Acid in Industrial Cleaning Applications

In the United States, industrial cleaning solvent is expected to be a significant market during the forecast period. It involves a variety of tasks, such as the upkeep and cleaning of industrial infrastructure, gear, and production facilities.

The sector is essential to maintaining workplace security, legal observance, and operational effectiveness. It is projected to be crucial for preserving a clean and effective work environment as it encompasses the use of cleaning agents and chemicals to get rid of impurities, leftovers, and stains.

Sulfamic acid sales have recently become a substantial driver in the United States industrial cleaning space. This is a result of its exceptional cleaning capabilities. It is also widely preferred for its capacity to remove corrosive deposits, scales, rust, and stains from equipment and industrial surfaces.

Its versatility and ability to deal with a range of contaminants make it a suggested choice for industrial cleaning applications. The strong sulfamic acid demand is also set to be spurred by its reputation for high safety and eco-friendliness.

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Solid

Liquid

By End Use:

Industrial Cleaning

Chlorine Water Treatment

Chemical Manufacturing

Paper and Pulp

Electroplating and Electrorefining

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





